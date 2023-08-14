Last date to apply for MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling, choice locking tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close registrations for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 14. The process started on August 9 and registrations will be closed at 12 pm today. However, the fee payment facility will remain available on mcc.nic.in till 8 pm.

The window to fill choices for the second round started on August 10 and it will end at 11:55 pm tomorrow, August 15. Candidates who have already exercised their choices have to lock it between 3 pm and 11:55 pm on August 15.

MCC will announce NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results on August 18. After that, candidates are required to upload documents online on August 19.

The schedule for reporting/joining at the allotted medical college is August 20 to 28.

Colleges will have to verify and send data of joined candidates to MCC between August 29 and 30.

The third round of MCC NEET UG counselling will be held from August 31 to September 20 and the stray vacancy round will take place from September 21 to 30, 2023.

