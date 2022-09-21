Low marks in NEET 2022? Options other than MBBS you can consider
Here is a list of courses other than MBBS that NEET aspirants can consider for making a career.
The 2022 edition of NEET UG exam show the highest number of participants and qualified candidates in recent years. A total of 17,64,571 candidates appeared in NEET 2022, of whom 9,93,069 have qualified. On the other hand, NEET cut-offs for all categories are at a record low.
All these factors indicate that the race for a medical seat is set to become tougher this year.
Since MBBS seats in India are limited, only a small number of students who have qualified in the entrance examination will end up securing admission in the course. However, there are many other options NEET qualified candidates can consider.
Given below is a list of courses other than MBBS that NEET aspirants can consider for making a career
AYUSH courses
AYUSG courses include BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. Like MBBS, AYUSH seats are also divided into all India and state quotas. For 15% AIQ seats, candidates need to apply under AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC). For 85% state quota Seats, states and UTs conduct their own counselling
The official website for AIQ AYUSH counselling is aaccc.gov.in.
BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences
From 2022 onwards, NEET result is also being used for admission to BSc Nursing and BSc Life sciences courses. Candidates who want to take admission to BSc Nursing through NEET are advised to visit websites of institutes, state and central counselling authorities.
BDS Courses
Similar to MBBS and AYUSH, BDS seats in India are also divided into AIQ (central pool) and state quotas in a 15:85 ratio. States conduct their own counselling for their share of seats.
For BDS counselling of all India quota, candidates need to apply on Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in. .in.
BVSc, AH Admission
Counseling for admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). The selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ is applicable in case of all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir.
In addition to these, here are some other courses aspirants can consider. These courses do not need NEET score.
Optometry
Clinical Psychology
Radio Technology
Forensic Science
Physiotherapy
Medical Lab Technologist
Biotechnology and Breiomedical Engineering.