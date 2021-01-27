LSAC reschedules LSAT—India 2021 due to CBSE exams

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday announced that it will reschedule the 2021 Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India, originally scheduled to begin on May 10, to June 14. This decision has been take to give adequate preparation time to students who have registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams in May. The deadline to apply for the test has also been extended to June 4.

LSAT—India will be conducted online over several days and time slots in the week starting June 14. The test will also be conducted on March 25 for students who want to take it before the CBSE exam. Registration for that session will begin on February 3 and close on March 14, according to a press release issued by LSAC.

Those who take the test in March can also take re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions.

Note: To register for LSAT—India 2021 visit discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.