Lucknow University Admissions 2021: PGET dates released, check schedule here

Lucknow University has released PGET dates. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Lucknow University has released Post Graduate Entrance Test, PGET dates on August 28, 2021. The final schedule has been released by the varsity for Lucknow University Admissions 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the timetable on the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on September 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- the morning shift will be from 11 am to 12.30 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 4.30 pm on all days. The exam will begin with LL.M., Public Administration subject and will end with MBA/MTTM.

Direct link to check schedule

Lucknow University Admissions 2021: How to download PGET schedule

To download the complete schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

• Click on News section.

• A new page will open where candidates can click on PGET dates link.

• The schedule will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the schedule and download the PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card and other details will be issued by the varsity soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Lucknow University.

