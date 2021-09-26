Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Madhya Pradesh: College admission counselling list released
admissions

Madhya Pradesh: College admission counselling list released

The degree admission counseling list in colleges in Madhya Pradesh has been released the state higher education department has said. Candidates can login using official credentials and participate in the admission process.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: College admission counselling list released (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The degree admission counseling list in colleges in Madhya Pradesh has been released the state higher education department has said. Candidates can login using official credentials and participate in the admission process.

College fees can be deposited online. 

Official website 

“The list of college-level counseling for admission in the first year of graduation has been released.  After seeing the merit list issued by the colleges on their login id, students can get admission in the college by depositing the fees online,” the higher education department has said in a tweet, originally in Hindi.

The colleges will release the list of vacant seats daily at 12 noon and the time for submission of the fee will be up to 11 am as per the list, the department has said.

RELATED STORIES

For postgraduate admission, the CLC phase will continue till September 30, the department has said.

This year onwards the state government has decided to conduct the college admissions in the state as per the New Education Policy released in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh madhya pradesh news degree college admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPCET 2021 Counselling: Registration for UG/PG courses begins today 

TS Ed.CET results 2021 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link for rank card

IGNOU 2021 registration for July session extended till September 30

JNVST 2022: NVS Class 6 registration begins, here’s how to apply 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP