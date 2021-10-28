Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MAH CET 2021 LLB (5 yrs) exam result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here
admissions

MAH CET 2021 LLB (5 yrs) exam result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

MAH CET 5 year LLB Result 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can get the direct link to check the result here.
MAH CET  5 year LLB Result 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the CET result for MAH LLB (5 years) course on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course entrance test can download results from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year a total of 24,882 candidates had registered for the MAH LLB 5 years CET examination out of which 16,066 candidates had appeared for LL.B.5 Years Integrated Course CET. The Common Entrance Test was conducted on October 8, 2021.

Here is the direct link to check the result.

MAH CET LLB Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell – mahacet.org.

• On the Homepage, under the Notifications section, click on the link that reads, 'Result: MAH-L.L.B.5 Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.'

• A new page would open with a PDF file that would have all results.

• Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra common entrance test mht cet llb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CUSB admissions 2021: Registration begins for UG, PG and PG diploma courses

MU IDOL Admission 2021: Mumbai University begins registration process today

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended till October 31, know more

IIM CAT 2021 admit cards to be released tomorrow, know how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP