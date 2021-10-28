MAH CET 2021 LLB (5 yrs) exam result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the CET result for MAH LLB (5 years) course on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course entrance test can download results from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year a total of 24,882 candidates had registered for the MAH LLB 5 years CET examination out of which 16,066 candidates had appeared for LL.B.5 Years Integrated Course CET. The Common Entrance Test was conducted on October 8, 2021.

Here is the direct link to check the result.

MAH CET LLB Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell – mahacet.org.

• On the Homepage, under the Notifications section, click on the link that reads, 'Result: MAH-L.L.B.5 Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.'

• A new page would open with a PDF file that would have all results.

• Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

