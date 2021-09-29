Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MAH LLB 3 year CET admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:22 PM IST
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH LLB (3years) CET course on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the MAH CET 3 year LLB course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates have to login with their Application ID and DOB to get their admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

The MAH CET for three year LLB course will be held on October 4 and October 5.

MAH 3 years LLB CET admit card released: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET law admit card 2021 download link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

The MHT CET LLB Admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the admit card

