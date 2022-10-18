MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list releasing today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list on October 18, 2022. The final merit list will be released today, October 18 at 7 pm. Candidates can check the list through the official site of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the admission schedule, the allocation Round 1 will be available on October 21, 2022 at 11 am. Candidates can report to the allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from October 22 to November 1, 2022 excluding Sunday and public holiday.

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MAH LLB 3 years link available on the home page.

Login to the account by entering the login details.

Click on submit and your final merit list will be released.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

