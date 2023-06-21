Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list released

First merit list of class 11 (FYJC) admission process was declared online today on June 21 at 10.00 am. Students should check which junior college they have been allotted by going to their login.

Maharashtra FYJC (Class 11) admission first merit list released(Representational)

If the student has been allotted first preference junior college then he/she should confirm his/her online admission within the time frame mentioned in the time table.

If the student has been allotted any junior college between 2nd to 10th of his preference and wants admission in those junior colleges then he should fix his online admission within the period mentioned in the time table, otherwise next round instructions will be displayed on the website of admission process.

Once a student secures admission from any quota (Central Online / Minority / In-House / Management Quota) he is barred for all further rounds.

Stream Wise intake and allotment

Sr.No. Stream Available - seats Allotted students

1. Arts - 32723- 13706

2. Commerce -123608 -72447

3. Science -76951- 49495

4. HSVC -3309- 581

5. Total -236951 - 136229

