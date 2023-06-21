Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list released

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list released

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Jun 21, 2023 01:25 PM IST

If a student has been allotted first preference junior college then s/he should confirm his/her online admission within the time mentioned in the time table.

First merit list of class 11 (FYJC) admission process was declared online today on June 21 at 10.00 am. Students should check which junior college they have been allotted by going to their login.

Maharashtra FYJC (Class 11) admission first merit list released(Representational)

If the student has been allotted first preference junior college then he/she should confirm his/her online admission within the time frame mentioned in the time table.

If the student has been allotted any junior college between 2nd to 10th of his preference and wants admission in those junior colleges then he should fix his online admission within the period mentioned in the time table, otherwise next round instructions will be displayed on the website of admission process.

Once a student secures admission from any quota (Central Online / Minority / In-House / Management Quota) he is barred for all further rounds.

Stream Wise intake and allotment

Sr.No. Stream Available - seats Allotted students

1. Arts - 32723- 13706

2. Commerce -123608 -72447

3. Science -76951- 49495

4. HSVC -3309- 581

5. Total -236951 - 136229

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
maharashtra admission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP