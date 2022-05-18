Maharashtra FYJC admission 2022 delayed, check revised dates here

Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2022: The application process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 has been delayed. As per the revised dates, Maharashtra FYJC admission 2022 registrations is now likely to begin on May 28. Previously, the application process was to begin on May 17.

Ahead of the actual registration process, on May 23, a link for mock registrations will be activated on the website – 11thadmission.org.in.

“We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks,” said an official.

There are two parts in the application form. Students will be allowed to fill the first part when the portal opens for registration.

“Results of Class 10 students are expected in June, so until they are announced, students cannot fill up the second part of the form. As of now, everyone should focus on the mock form filling process to understand the process,” he added.

Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 exams took place in March-April and results are awaited.

In the first part of the application form, students need to fill information like name, age, board details, etc. In the second part, they need to submit Class 10 board exam marks and choose the list of junior colleges of their preference.

The detailed schedule of admissions will be announced later.

“We still have to meet officials from the state education department before we announce the full admissions schedule. Registration, however, is the first and most important part of the process,” the official added.

For more information on admission regions – Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati – students should check the 11th admission website regularly.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

