Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: Class 11 admission forms released, direct link here

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has released Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 admission forms. The Class 11 admission forms is available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The registration for Class 11 begins today in the state.

Students who want to apply for the admission process can apply online from July 20 to July 26, 2021. The Common Entrance Test will be conducted on August 21 to ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission round. The announcement of the exam dates and other details was made by School Education Minister of the state, Varsha Gaikwad.

She shared a tweet in this regard that reads, “𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: CET (optional) for admissions to #FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity & comparability in #FYJC #admissions & to ensure fair play for students across all boards. Details of the optional test are given below.”

The preference in the FYCJ admission will be given to the students who have appeared in the CET based on their performance. The question paper will have 100 marks questions based on Class 10 curriculam of the state board. The exam will be held offline in MCQ format and questions will be asked from English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences.