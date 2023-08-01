Maharastra NEET 2023 Merit List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has published the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses. The list can be checked on the common admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link has been provided below.

Maharashtra NEET 2023 1st merit list released, direct link to download

The merit list was scheduled to be released on July 31 but it was later re-scheduled. Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process started today, Aug 1.

As per the revised schedule of the first round, candidates will have to fill their preferences online by 6 pm on August 3.

CET Cell will release the first round selection list on August 4 and selected candidates will be required to join physically at allotted institutions between August 5 and 9 (up yo 5:30 pm). They have to bring original documents and fees with them.

Registration for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will start on August 4.

Steps to check Maharashtra NEET 1st merit list 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the CAP portal link.

Go to the NEET UG page.

Find and open the merit list link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Download the merit list and check your selection status.