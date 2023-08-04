Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra NEET 2023 round 1 selection list today on cetcell.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the first selection list on the CAP portal by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharastra NEET Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is going to release the selection list of round 1 NEET UG 2023 counselling today, August 4. Candidates can check it on the CAP portal by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET 2023 round 1 selection list today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The list is only for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses.

CET Cell Maharashtra published the provisional merit list on August 1 and selected candidates had to fill their preferences by August 3, 6 pm. Those who have successfully completed this step have been considered for the selection list.

After the list is released, candidates have to report at allotted institutions between August 5 and 9 (up yo 5:30 pm) to complete the next step. The CET Cell has asked candidates to bring original documents and fees with them.

Registration for round 2 of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will start also start today, August 4.

How to check Maharashtra NEET 1st selection list 2023

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Now, go to the CAP portal link.

Visit the NEET UG page.

Open the selection list link.

If required, enter your login details and submit.

Download the list and check your selection status.

