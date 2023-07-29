Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date today to apply for MBBS/BDS courses at cetcell.net.in

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/BDS course can do it through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date today to apply today

As per the official schedule, the payment of registration fees and coloured scanned copy of original documents can be uploaded till July 30, 2023 upto 5 pm and 11.59 pm respectively. The provisional merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on July 31, 2023. The online filling of preference form can be filled by August 1 to August 3, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CAP round 1 selection list for MBBS and BDS will be released on August 4, 2023. Candidates can join the allotted colleges with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/Cheque from August 5o to August 9, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

