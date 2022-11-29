MCC NEET mop-up round registration begins; Direct link & schedule here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates can now apply for this round on mcc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCC NEET mop-up counselling is for all India quota, centrall and deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, BSc Nursing seats.

As per the revised schedule of counselling, mop-up round registrations can be completed till December 2. The choice filling/locking window will close on the same day and the last date for fee payment is also December 2.

Seat allotment result will be announced on December 7 and candidates can report for admission from December 8 to 12.

Check schedule

Apply for NEET mop-up round

After the mop-up round, a stray vacancy round will be held by MCC from December 14 to 20. In the stray vacancy round, fresh registration, fee payment, choice filing and locking are not allowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, NEET mop-up round counselling for state quota seats will be from December 6 to 13 and the last date for candidates to join institutes is December 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON