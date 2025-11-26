Medical Counselling Committee has revised the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The revised schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule revised again, Round 2 registration begins on December 5 (Hindustan Times)

As per the revised schedule, the Round 2 registration process will begin on December 5 and will end on December 9, 2025. The choice filling window will open on December 6 and will close on December 9, 2025 and choice locking can be done on December 9, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 10 to December 11, 2025 and the seat allotment result for Round 2 will be out on December 12, 2025.

Candidates can report or join the allotted colleges from December 13 to December 21, 2025 and verification of joined candidates data will be done from December 22 to December 23, 2025.

Similarly, the Round 3 and stray vacancy round dates have also been revised.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 2 All those candidates who want to apply for Round 2 can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application form.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.