MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: NRI eligible candidates list for mop up round out

Medical Counselling Committee has released MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling NRI list. The NRI list has been released for eligible candidates for mop up round. Candidates can check the list through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the list, a total of 190 candidates are eligible to appear for the mop up round. The last date to apply for the mop up round is till December 2, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities of Institutes can be done from December 3 to December 4, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done from December 5 to December 6, 2022.

The seat allotment result will be announced on December 7 and candidates can report to the colleges or institute from December 8 to December 12, 2022. Also, the Committee has released the vacant seats for mop up round for candidates who want to apply for the same.

Meanwhile, state counselling for UG courses for mop up round will begin on December 6 and will close on December 13, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

