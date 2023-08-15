Medical Counselling Committee will close the MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling choice filling window for Round 2 on August 15, 2023. Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling window closes today at mcc.nic.in

Today is also the last date for choice locking facility. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 16 to August 17, 2023. The result will be announced on August 18, 2023. The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal can be done till August 19, 2023 and reporting or joining will be done from August 20 to August 28, 2023.

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling link and a new page will open.

Click on registration and fill in the details.

Enter the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. The choice filling was started on August 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.