Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the second round counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration process begins next week, here's how to register

The last date to apply for Round 2 counselling is August 26, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on August 22 and will end on August 26, 2025 at and choice locking facility will begin on August 26 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 27 to August 28, 2025 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on August 29, 2025. The reporting at allotted colleges will begin on August 30 and will end on September 5, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from September 6 to September 8, 2025.

A candidate can submit NEET-UG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-UG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-UG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have registration link.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

