The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule for Round 3. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule for Round 3 revised, choice filling underway at mcc.nic.in (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

As per the revised schedule, the round 3 choice filling is underway and will conclude on October 16, 2025. The choice locking process will be done from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on October 16, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2025. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on October 18, 2025.

Candidates who will be allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges from October 19 to October 27, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from October 28 to October 29, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

3. Click on submit and fill your choices.

4. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Committee has added seats for Round 3. Candidates can exercise the choice filling for the seats that have been added. The list is given here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.