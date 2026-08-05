The Medical Counselling Committee will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Round 1 on August 5, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

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The last date to apply is August 12, 2026. The choice-filling process will begin on August 6 and end on August 13, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin at August 12 and will close on August 13, 2026.

JNU UG 2026 first merit list released for BA, B.Sc at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link to check

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 13 to August 16, 2026 and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on August 17, 2026. Candidates can report/join the allotted colleges from August 18 to August 22, 2026, and verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on August 23, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply. {{/usCountry}}

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MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on UG medical link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Round 1 registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

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7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

Non-Refundable Registration fee: -Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

Refundable security amount: - Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration

The Committee has also prepared the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial for candidates to watch before starting the registration process. The tutorial provides step-by-step guidance on the registration procedure, choice filling, document requirements, and other important aspects of the counselling process.

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In case of any doubts, technical issues, or counselling-related queries, candidates may contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline for immediate assistance or send their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in. Candidates should provide their application details while seeking support to facilitate prompt resolution of their queries. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Check counselling schedule