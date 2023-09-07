MCC NEET UG round 3 provisional result out, final result today on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday announced provisional seat allotment results of the third round of NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates can check it on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG round 3 provisional allotment result 2023 announced, final result today on mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The final results will be declared today, September 7.

MCC has asked candidates to report any discrepancy in the provisional results by 10 am today through email on mccresultquery@gmail.com.

As per the counselling schedule, round 3 allotment result was supposed to be out on September 8 but it appears the result has been preponed by a day.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” MCC said.

MCC further advised candidates to approach the allotted college/institute for admission only after the declaration of round 3 final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the website.

When announced, candidates can check the final result by following these steps:

Go to mcc.nic.in. Open the UG counselling tab. Open the round 3 final allotment result link. Downlod the PDF and check result.

