The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 on September 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

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Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 12 to September 18, 2026, and the verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on September 19, 2026.

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MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

Those candidates who have registered for round 2 can follow the steps given below to check seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allotment result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For round 2, MCC has added 30 more seats and candidates are able to exercise choice filling for these newly added seats. A total of 15 seats are added in Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute Office, Bagalkote, 7 seats in Government Medical Colege Chapra (Saran) and 8 seats in Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital Samastipur.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC releases Round 2 schedule at mcc.nic.in, registration begins next week

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In case of any doubts, technical issues, or counselling-related queries, candidates may contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline for immediate assistance or send their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in. Candidates should provide their application details while seeking support to facilitate prompt resolution of their queries. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.