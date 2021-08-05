Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, HSSLC arts result 2021: List of websites to check marks
admissions

Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, HSSLC arts result 2021: List of websites to check marks

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC arts has been declared and SSLC class 10th result2021 will be declared at 11 am. Candidates can check the list of websites given below.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, HSSLC arts result 2021: List of websites to check marks

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC arts has been declared and SSLC class 10th result 2021 will be declared at 11 am. Students who have appeared for Class 12 and class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2021 Live Updates

MBOSE HSSLC arts result 2021 direct link

Meghalaya MBOSE result 2021: List of websites

• mbose.in

• megresults.nic.in

• exametc.com

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Abstract of Results

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: First-Ten Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Highest Marks Subject wise

The examination was held from April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The class 12 arts and class 10 result 2021 Meghalaya will be prepared on the basis of physical exams conducted. Students in Meghalaya will not be awarded imputed marks but will be evaluated in the traditional manner as exams were held in the state.

As per the official notice, there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.

Topics
mbose result
