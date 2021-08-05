MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live: Meghalaya 12th Arts result out, 10th soon

Meghalaya class 12th arts result 2021 has been declared today, August 5, 2021 by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The MBOSE SSLC results will be announced at 11 am and can be checked on the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in.

Meghalaya board results can be checked at megresults.nic.in.

Students need their roll number, date of birth and other board exam related details to check the result.

Earlier on July 30, the result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been declared. The merit list and toppers list was released by the Board as the exams were conducted.

Meghalaya is among those few states in the country in which board exams have been held. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. The Board conducted the examination by following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration like social distancing, use of face masks and sanitizers, and other instructions.