MH CET 2021: Registration begins for 5 years LLB course
admissions

MH CET 2021: Registration begins for 5 years LLB course

MH CET 2021 registration process begin for 5 years LLB course
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:39 PM IST
MHT CET registration process begins for LLB courses(PTI file)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for a 5 years L.L.B course. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website MH CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 12.

Examination fee for the CET: candidates from Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates have to pay 800 as application fee.

The CET fee for the Candidates belonging to the backward class categories(SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC, and SBC) of the Maharashtra State only having valid caste certificate and Non - Creamy Layer certificate valid up to March 2022 have to pay 600.

How to apply for registration for MAH-L.L.B 5 year course

Visit the official website of the MH CET at https://info.mahacet.org/

Click on ‘Apply Online’

Click on the tab ‘Click here for new registration’

Enter all the required details

A registration number and password will be generated

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Click on the submit button

For details check the notification on the official website of MH CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Topics
mhcet mht cet llb
