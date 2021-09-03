MH-CET 2021: Aspirants confused as hall tickets for exams not yet released

With no official word coming from the state common entrance test (CET) cell, MH-CET aspirants were left confused on Friday. While the state government had announced last month that the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses will be conducted between September 4 and 10, however, no hall tickets for the exam have been distributed as yet and neither has an official circular released by authorities.

"We are still waiting to hear from the state government for confirmation on a new schedule. Once we get the go ahead, we'll share it on the official website," said an official from the state CET cell, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, a representation of parents and students approached Samant seeking postponement of MH-CET exam. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) is scheduled to take place on September 12, while the entrance exam for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to take place on September 7, 8 and 13. Similarly, CBSE class 12 students also have their class improvement exams until September 15.

"The new schedule is put together keeping in mind these exams and ensuring that students are not in a fix," added the official.

As per figures revealed by the CET cell in June, registrations for the exam dropped from 5 lakh last year to 4.3 lakh this year. For years now, engineering faculties have been attracting fewer students and the fall in registrations could be due to the same reason, say experts.