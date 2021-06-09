Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET 2021: Registration begins on mahacet.org, here’s how to apply
admissions

MHT CET 2021: Registration begins on mahacet.org, here’s how to apply

MHT CET 2021 registration begins on mahacet.org. Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:11 AM IST
MHT CET 2021: Registration begins on mahacet.org, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MHT CET 2021. The registration process have been started on June 8 and will end on July 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 can apply online on mahacet.org.

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) has shared the opening and closing date of registration on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021.”

Direct Link to Apply

MHT CET 2021: How to apply

Online registration & Confirmation of the Application Form on the website (with an additional Late Fee of Rs. 500/- for all categories) will begin on July 8 and will end on July 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

• Click on MHT CET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet mht cet exam mht cet cell cetcell.mahacet.org
TRENDING NEWS

Giant white drone sculpture appears in New York City. Artist shares intent

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle

This resting position of Florida manatees closely resembles a supernova remnant

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP