MHT CET 2022 final merit list releasing today at fe2022.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2022 final merit list on October 12, 2022. The final merit list will be published for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

Along with the merit list, the provisional category wise seats for CAP Round 1 will also be displayed today, October 12, 2022. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the offered seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022. The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission will be done to be candidates from October 19 to October 21, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 final merit list: How to check

To check the final merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of fe2022.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 final merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

