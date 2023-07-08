Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET 2023 Counselling: B.E, B.Tech registration date extended till July 10

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 03:48 PM IST

The registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech courses has been extended till July 10.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech courses. Candidates can register till July 10 up to 5 pm. Candidates who haven't yet enrolled for the counselling round can do so at fe2023.mahacet.org, the MHT CET website.

Additionally, the deadline for document confirmation and online application confirmation for admission has been extended till July 11.

Direct link to register

“Registration date has been extended till 10*-07-2023 up to 05.00 p.m. and Application Form Verification date has been extended till 11*-07-2023 up to 05.00 p.m” reads the official website.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

