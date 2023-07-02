MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, BTech courses ends tomorrow

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the online registration window for BE/BTech and Integrated MTech courses tomorrow, July 3. Candidates who have qualified in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2023) can go to cetcell.mahacet.org and then go to the CAP portal and select BE/BTech tab to complete the process. They can also go to fe2023.mahacet.org and access the CAP portal for Engineering courses directly.

Documents verification and confirmation of application will also end tomorrow, July 3.

If error is found in applications, the details of errors will be intimated to candidates by reverting back his/her application and s/he has to edit the reverted application form and re-submit it for e-scrutiny. The deadline to do this is July 4, the CET Cell said.

Applications registered after July 3 will be considered only for Non CAP seats, it added.

The counselling registration fee is ₹800 for general category candidates of Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC).

For reserved category candidates – Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability candidates – belonging to Maharashtra, the application fee is ₹600.

Apply for MHT CET counselling 2023.

