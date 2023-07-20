MHT CET 2023 final merit list released at fe2023.mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2023 final merit list. Candidates who have registered themselves for B.Tech courses can check the merit list through the official site of MAHACET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

The merit list has been released for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2023-24- All India candidates, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant candidates. To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check MHT CET 2023 final merit list for J&K, Ladakh candidates

MHT CET 2023 final merit list: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2023 final merit list- All India, Maharashtra, J&K links available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per schedule, online submission and confirmation can be done through candidate’s login from July 20 to July 22, 2023. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be available on July 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

