MHT CET admit cards released for PCB group at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the MHT CET hall tickets for the PCB group. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for MHT CET

The hall tickets will have details including the exam date and time, exam center address, candidate personal details, and instructions for exam day along with COVID19 guidelines.

Steps to download the MHT CET admit card

Visit the official website of MHTCET at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference