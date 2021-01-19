MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions: Revised schedule released, check here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for CAP Round 2 for admissions to MHT CET 2020 B. Pharma courses.

According to the revised schedule released, the revised provisional vacant seats for CAP Round-II will be released on January 21, 2021. The last date for candidates to accept their allotted seats in the provisional admission list is January 20, 2021.

Candidates can view the revised MHT CET 2020 CAP Round 2 schedule on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the MHT CET B.Pharm Revised admission schedule on the official website.

The last date for the online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-II is January 22, 2021, while the revised Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II will be available on January 25, 2021.

The last date for students to accept and lock the allotted seat according to the CAP Round II allottment is January 29, 2021.