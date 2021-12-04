MHT CET Counselling 2021: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result released

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released MHT CET Counselling 2021 CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the provisional allotment result on the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to check the provisional allotment result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

MHT CET Counselling 2021: How to check CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result

Visit the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on B.E/B.Tech link available below undergraduate course.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Click on the CAP Round 1 result link available on the new page.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can accept the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from December 4 to December 7, 2021. The reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I can be done from December 4 to December 7, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}