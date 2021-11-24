MHT CET Counselling 2021: Provisional merit list releasing today on mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell will release MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list on November 24, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the provisional merit list through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list from November 25 to November 27, 2021 till 5 pm. Candidates will have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/ concession. To check the merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MHT CET Counselling 2021: How to check provisional merit list

Visit the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

Click on registered candidate login link and enter the login details.

Your provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final merit list will be displayed on November 28, 2021 and the provisional category wise seats for CAP Round 1 will also be displayed on the same date. The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 through candidate’s login by the candidate is from November 29 to December 1, 2021.