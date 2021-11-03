Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registration for engineering course begins

MHT CET Counselling 2021 registration for engineering courses have started. Candidates can check the direct link to apply given below. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MHT CET Counselling 2021 engineering courses on November 2, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in engineering courses can apply for it through the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org. 

The last date to register for the engineering courses is till November 18, 2021. The document verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be done from November 2 to November 20, 2021. The final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be displayed on November 27, 2021. 

However, the facility of online registration and document verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats shall be continued till December 23, 2021. 

Direct link to register here 

MHT CET Counselling 2021: How to register for engineering courses 

Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Click on B.Tech courses link available on the home page.
  • Register online or login to the account.
  • Fill in the necessary details and upload the documents required.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

