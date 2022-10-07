MHT CET counselling provisional merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET counselling 2022 for Maharashtra state/all India candidates.

Candidates who registered for the counselling process, can now check the provisional merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the eligible candidates who have submitted Application Form on or before 04-10-2022 Up to 04:00 PM are considered for the Provisional Merit List and assigned a Merit Number” reads the official notification.

To check a candidate's provisional merit status candidates will have to enter their application ID and date of birth.

CET Cell will release the round 1 final merit list and seat matrix on October 12, 2022.

In case of any grievance, candidates can submit objections from October 8 to 10, 2022 upto 5 pm.

CAP round 1 will begin from October 13 and will be concluded on October 15, 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment list for the first round will be made live on October 18, 2022. Candidates will have to confirm admission between October 19 and 21, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to check

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org

Click on the provisional merit list link under downloads tab

The merit list PDF will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Direct link to check provisional merit status. Click here.