MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list on its official website.

Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

This year, a total of 10259 candidates are included in the First Final Merit List, out of which, 7633 candidates are from Maharashtra State Candidates, and 1385 are from All India Candidates(OMS).

MHT CET law 5-year LLB final merit list 2020 (Maharashtra State Candidate Final Merit list):

MHT CET law 5-year LLB final merit list 2020 (All India Candidature Candidate(OMS) Final Merit list):

How to download MHT CET law 5-year LLB final merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org

On the homepage, click on the 5-year LLB link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the links that read, "Maharashtra State Candidate Final Merit list for Round-1(27/01/2021)" or "All India Candidature Candidate(OMS) Final Merit list for Round-1"

The merit list for MS and OMS categories will be displayed on the screen

Download the MH CET law final merit list