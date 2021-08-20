Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begins today
admissions

MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begins today

MP Colleges Admission registration process begins today, August 20, 2021. Candidates can apply for UG courses through official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begin today

Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh will start the registration process for MP Colleges Admission from August 20, 2021 onwards. Students who have passed Class 12 exams can register online for undergraduate courses through the official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

This year onwards the state government has decided to conduct the college admissions in the state as per the New Education Policy released in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.

The last date to register online is till August 25, 2021. The payment facility link has already opened on the official website and will remain opened till August 25. To apply for the UG courses in the state colleges, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

MP Colleges Admission: How to register for UG courses

• Visit the official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

RELATED STORIES

• Click on UG courses link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials or register online.

• Select the course and the college and other details.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
degree college admission madhya pradesh government education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan University Admissions 2021: Uniraj UG registration date extended

NRTI Admissions 2021: Last date to apply today for UG, PG courses on nrti.edu.in

DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses

NEET PG 2021: Registration and edit window extended till August 25
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP