MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begins today

Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh will start the registration process for MP Colleges Admission from August 20, 2021 onwards. Students who have passed Class 12 exams can register online for undergraduate courses through the official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

This year onwards the state government has decided to conduct the college admissions in the state as per the New Education Policy released in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.

The last date to register online is till August 25, 2021. The payment facility link has already opened on the official website and will remain opened till August 25. To apply for the UG courses in the state colleges, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MP Colleges Admission: How to register for UG courses

• Visit the official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

• Click on UG courses link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials or register online.

• Select the course and the college and other details.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.