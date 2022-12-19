MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: CLC round schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Bhopal has released MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule. The counselling schedule has been released for College Level round. Candidates can check the schedule on the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, the publication of vacancies and list of eligible candidates for filling of stray vacancies is December 19, 2022. The online application process for eligible candidates will open on December 20, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the college for online attendance till December 21, 2022. The admission will be conducted on December 21, 2022.

This round is conducted for those candidates who could not get a seat in first, second and mop up round. The real time merit list will be available to such candidates on the official website of the universities.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check vacancies list

To check the vacancies list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on MP NEET UG vacancies list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CLC counselling schedule here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON