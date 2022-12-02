MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice regarding submission of bond released

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released an important notice regarding submission of bond for candidates applying for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the notice issued by the Department, allotted candidates from first/ second round of counselling who want to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds of counselling will have to submit an affidavit on ₹500/- stamp paper to the Dean/ Principal of the institution. The affidavit should contain the details that in case of candidate not upgrading in subsequent round/ rounds, he/she will furnish rural service and seat leaving bond separately in the name of the Dean or Director.

In addition to this, Institute shall take the security money or caution money from the finally admitted candidates only.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, December 3, 2022 is the last date for candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 to report to their colleges or institutes. Earlier, candidates who have acquired a seat can report to their respective college or institute from December 1 to December 6, 2022, which has been changed to December 3, 2022.

