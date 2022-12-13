MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round revised schedule released, check here

Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released MP NEET UG 2022 counselling revised schedule for mop up round. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The choice locking facility had closed on December 12, 2022. The allotment result of mop up round will be available on December 16, 2022 and reporting at allotted medical or dental college in person for documents verifications and admission can be done till December 18, 2022.

As per the official notice, the publication of vacancies and list of eligible candidates for filling of stray vacancies will be available on December 19, 2022 and invitation of online application by eligible candidate on portal against vacancies can be done till December 20, 2022. Candidates can report to the colleges for online attendance till December 12, 2022 and admission will be done on the same date.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to download mop up round revised schedule

To download the revised schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on MP NEET UG 2022 counselling revised schedule for mop up round link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the dates and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check revised schedule here

