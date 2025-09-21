Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 22, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 2 can check the seat allotment result on the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow, here's how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the schedule, candidates can report to the allotted medical/dental college in person for documents verifications and admission from September 23 to September 29, 2025. The willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by admitted candidates of second round and admitted candidates of first round who opted for upgradation for second round can be done from September 23 to October 4, 2025.

The online resignation/ cancellation of admission at college level can be done from September 23 to October 4, 2025.

MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Click on MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates resigning between September 19 to October 4, 2025 is liable to pay rupees 2 lacs in case of general candidates and rupees 10 lacs in case of NRI candidates. Candidates will not be eligible for subsequent rounds of counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.