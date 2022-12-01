MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule revised, notice here

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has revised the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates. The Round 2 schedule has been revised and is available to candidates on the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the revised schedule, the reporting dates of the candidates have been changed. Earlier, candidates who have acquired a seat can report to their respective college or institute from December 1 to December 6, 2022. But now, the last date to report to the allotted colleges have been preponed and candidates can report till December 3, 2022.

The official notice reads, “all the candidates allotted from the second phase of Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling are informed that the date of reporting in the college allotted in the counselling schedule earlier was December 1 to December 6, 2022, which has been changed to December 1 to December 3, 2022 due to unavoidable reasons.

Also, willingness for upgradation for mop up round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round can be done from December 1 to December 3, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON