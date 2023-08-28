MP NEET UG round 2 allotment results today on dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is going to announce seat allotment results of the second round of MP NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 28. The result will be out on dme.mponline.gov.in.

(Representational image)

Fresh choice filling & choice locking which was compulsory for all candidates including admitted candidates of first round was done till August 24.

After round 2 result is declared, candidates have to go for reporting at allotted Medical/ Dental college in person for document s verifications and admission from August 29 to September 3.

Candidates who take admission in round 2 can submit willingness for upgradation during the mop up round between August 29 and September 3.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check allotment result

Go to the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Open the allotment result link for NEET UG round 2 counselling. Key in your credentials and login.

Check the allotment result.

