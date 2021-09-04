Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP School Admission 2021: Revised schedule released for free admission under RTE
MP School Admission 2021: Revised schedule released for free admission under RTE

MP School Admission 2021 under RTE revised schedule released. Check revised time table below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST
School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for MP School Admission 2021 under RTE. The revised time table has application for free admission process in non-grant recognized non-government schools for the academic session 2020-21 under the Right to Education Act.

As per the revised schedule, the registration process will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021. Parents will be able to download the acknowledgement and get the original documents verified at the verification centres from September 7 to September 17, 2021. 

The online lottery for admission will be conducted on September 23 through transparent random method and candidates selected for which school will be notified via SMS. All the selected candidates will be able to seek admission to the allotted school by downloading the allotment letter. They have to submit the allotment letter to the respective school between September 24 to September 30. 

The Department has also issued instructions to the Collectors of all the districts to carry out the proceedings in a stipulated time period as per rules and in a completely transparent manner following the COVID-19 protocol. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of School Education Department. 

