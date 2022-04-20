Mumbai FYJC admissions 2022: Apply from May 17, mock registration from May 1

Mumbai FYJC admissions 2022 schedule: A tentative schedule for the online application process for class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions has been announced. Following the mock registration round that will begin next month, the online application process will begin from May 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The mock registration process conducted to help students understand and avoid any mistakes in the actual process will be held from May 1 to 14. This will be followed by the first part of the form filing process. Wherein candidates can fill in all their basic details and wait till the results are announced. After which they have to fill in the college preferences, this needs to be completed within five days of the result declaration," said Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (secondary) as per the tentative admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education.

Moreover a training schedule for school principals has also begun from Wednesday till April 27. All schools have to appoint one official who will be in-charge of the FYJC admission process in the school. A training schedule has been prepared based on which every school's admission representative has to attend the sessions in the Mumbai division.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON