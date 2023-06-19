Mumbai University Admission 2023: First merit list out for MLDCC, Rizvi and other colleges , know how to check

Mumbai University released the first merit list for admission to various colleges today, June 19. Candidates who have registered for Mumbai University admission 2023 can check the merit list on the official portal of individual colleges.

Mumbai University Admission 2023: First merit list out, know how to check

The online document verification process, fee submission, and undertaking form distribution will be held from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, until 3 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2023. The second merit link will be released on June 28.

Direct link to check merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce

Direct link to check merit list for M L Dahanukar College of Commerce

Direct link to check merit list for Rizvi College

Direct link to check merit list for St Xavier's College

Mumbai University Admission 2023: How To Check the Mumbai University First Merit List

Visit the official website of a particular college

On the home page, look for the merit list link

A PDF file will open on your screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.