Mumbai University PhD registration begins, check details here

The University of Mumbai has invited applications for the online entrance examination for admission to PhD Programme (PET-2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in.

The last date to apply is October 26. The application fee is ₹1000 for the General category and for the reserved category ( SC/ST/VJNT/OBC/EWS) the application fee is ₹500.

Candidates in their final year or semester of a Master's degree programme may also take the entrance exam. However, at the time of admission, they should have the results of the qualifying exam.

The exact date and time of the online entrance examination will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Mumbai University for updates.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here